Kate Middleton gets new title in major royal shift amid Ferguson fallout

In a suprising turn of events, Princess Kate has been bestowed with a new honour as Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's scandals hit the royal family in an unexpected way.

The royal family's ever-shining star has received a title of the ‘Sporty Spice Princess’ as her talents and skills surprise even the future monarch, Prince William.

Princess Catherine is proving her magic extends well beyond royal duties, with her fearless athleticism and down-to-earth charm. Now, she's captivating hearts with hands-on moments in the kitchen, strengthening her status as a true lady of charm.

Kate’s passion for sports is well-known, and it’s no surprise she’s passing it on to her children as well.

Admiring the royal's spirits, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital: "Princess Catherine has definitely earned her nickname ‘Sporty Spice Princess.’"

Undoubtedly, Kate has famously thrown herself into various athletic activities, showing her great skill and competitive spirit.

Chard continued, "From rugby drills at Twickenham to tennis with champions, high-speed sailing, field hockey in heels and, more recently, she tried curling in Scotland."

"We can’t forget Princess Kate goes deep-sea diving with her husband," Chard noted.

While Kate and her husband, Prince William, share a mutual love of sports, experts said they are fiercely competitive, but there's one activity Kate enjoys that William just can't get into.

"What’s unusual, and a surprise to many, is her penchant for wild, cold-water swimming and dipping in streams and pools, often at night," explained Hilary.

"Prince William has referred to it as her ‘craziest’ hobby and called her ‘slightly bonkers,’" she continued.

Another expert praised the royal for her unmatched talents as she's eager to take on new activities.

Richard Fitzwilliams noted that the Princess of Wales has spoken about her love of nature and how embracing the outdoors helped her heal during her cancer diagnosis. Her keenness for tennis, as she’s the patron of Wimbledon, is well known.

"She loves skiing, a favorite sport among the royals. It’s been such fun to see how she and William incorporate sports such as archery and dragon boat racing into foreign tours. It gives these trips a special cachet — and she always looks so graceful while playing."

Turner revealed the princess has earned the nickname for more than one reason. She has many unusual, some may say hidden, talents.

The expert went on: "She’s a very proficient scuba diver, but perhaps her most unexpected talent is being a great sausage maker. It’s been said she makes delicious delicacies with meats and chutneys, which the late queen especially enjoyed."