Prince William, Princess Kate cast new fears for Meghan’s life in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their senior royal positions nearly six years ago to establish their own independent image in the US.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still receive criticism for their inability to detach themselves from the royal image as they badmouth it, they managed to plant a footing with the US public over time.

The Sussexes were only beginning to mark their turf in the US when fresh tensions swooped in with Buckingham Palace preparing Prince William and Kate Middleton to challenge them.

According to reports, U.S. officials keen to roll out the red carpets not only for King Charles but also for the Prince and Princess of Wales leaving Meghan seething with anger.

“Meghan has made it clear behind closed doors that she feels constantly overshadowed and is deeply frustrated by repeatedly being eclipsed whenever William and Catherine step into the public eye,” a source told OK! Magazine.

The insider insisted that the U.S. visit has her “crippled with jealousy and rage” and she knows that William and Kate will have all positive headlines, ones that she “can only dream of”.

Meghan is deeply unhappy and now sources insist that the “subtle” digs to grab attention has now “hardened” into a “an unmistakable back-and-forth”. They claimed that every appearance and interview is “carefully timed release is being weighed against what the other side is doing”.

Most notably, Prince Harry’s visit to meet regiments in Canada was announced at the same time William was set to begin Earthshot Prize ceremony.