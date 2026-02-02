 
Andrew caught in 'panic stage' over Libyan loan

The former Duke of York juggled billions, allies, and backroom chats

Geo News Digital Desk
February 02, 2026

Andrew caught in 'panic stage' over Libyan loan

Newly surfaced documents from the infamous Epstein files suggest that Andrew played a role in brokering billions in loans from Libya to Dubai during the final years of ‘brotherly leader’s’ regime. 

Every file highlights just how low he has stooped in his dealings, yet he has not faced the punishment he clearly deserves.

The former Duke of York is said to have discussed a multi-billion-dollar deal in 2010 with Jeffrey Epstein and a UAE-based investment banker. 

The emails reveal a delicate balancing act involving Libya, Dubai, and some of Andrew’s “very close” Libyan friends, including a convicted gun smuggler.

At one point, the banker reportedly asked Andrew if there was “anything I can do” for him ahead of a planned meeting with a trusted ally. 

According to the correspondence, he suggested he would check with the smuggler who “had the ear of the private office of Brother Leader.” 

He later offered to manage the negotiations entirely himself, proposing it could be handled “quietly and discreetly” if Andrew provided just a reference. 

The former prince’s email that same day reportedly described the loan talks as being in a “panic stage” but suggested he was working to get them “back on track with a couple of calls around the world.”

