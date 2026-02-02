Meghan Markle’s chocolates sell out despite price hike and odd flavours

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, has stirred up a sweet storm by raising the price of its signature chocolate bars just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Duchess of Sussex teamed up with LA-based chocolatier Compartes to create the decadent treats, which originally sold for £8.77 in December and sold out within 24 hours.

Now, the price has jumped by £1.46, bringing the cost to £10.23.

Critics are quick to mock the unusual flavours, which include bee pollen, hemp hearts, and edible flowers.

One social media user joked, “Who ruins chocolate with flower sprinkles? Leave that for the bees.”

Another added: “Raspberry spread in one bar, flowers in another, just cringeworthy!”

But it’s not all negative. Fans have praised the presentation and overall experience, describing the launch as “a masterclass in how to sell luxury chocolate” and applauding Meghan’s meticulous attention to detail.

To manage demand, As Ever limited purchases to two chocolate bars per person, and the Valentine’s collection also features a new treat: a standalone Strawberry Spread, along with the long-awaited return of the Raspberry Spread.

Described as “softly sweet with a sun-ripened flavor,” the strawberry spread aims to capture the simple joy of peak-season fruit.