All eyes on King Charles as Andrew faces pressure to testify

All eyes on King Charles as Andrew asked to present in US court

King Charles' crucial role has become a topic of discussion after his 'disgraced' brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, faced serious pressure to testify in the Epstein files case.

In 2025, the Britons and the public across the world saw the monarch finally make a decision to strip his brother of his royal titles and take away his royal perks.

Andrew's controversial and shocking ties with the convicted sex offender once again put the monarch in quite a difficult position.

Most recent revelations in the Epstein probe disclosed that the former Duke of York "invited" the paedophile financier to Buckingham Palace for a "private lunch."

Beatrice and Eugenie's father even extended warm wishes to Epstein after he came out of jail and house arrest due to his inhuman activities.

Andrew said in an email, "Congratulations! DS told me you were allowed out from yesterday... If you are in Paris around the 16th, I’ll be across to pay homage to your new life ahead!"

The story has not ended here, as there are indecent photos of Andrew lying on a floor with a mysterious woman also circulating in the media.

Commenting on the situation, the English Broadcaster Piers Morgan called Andrew's interrogation a "long overdue" thing, which means that now all eyes are on King Charles and his next key move.

Mr Piers wrote, "It's long overdue for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson to submit themselves to being properly interrogated under oath by the Epstein investigating authorities."