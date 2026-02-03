 
Geo News

All eyes on King Charles as Andrew faces pressure to testify

Will King Charles force Andrew to testify in US court?

By
Areeba Khan
|

February 03, 2026

All eyes on King Charles as Andrew asked to present in US court
All eyes on King Charles as Andrew asked to present in US court

King Charles' crucial role has become a topic of discussion after his 'disgraced' brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, faced serious pressure to testify in the Epstein files case.

In 2025, the Britons and the public across the world saw the monarch finally make a decision to strip his brother of his royal titles and take away his royal perks.

Andrew's controversial and shocking ties with the convicted sex offender once again put the monarch in quite a difficult position.

Most recent revelations in the Epstein probe disclosed that the former Duke of York "invited" the paedophile financier to Buckingham Palace for a "private lunch."

Beatrice and Eugenie's father even extended warm wishes to Epstein after he came out of jail and house arrest due to his inhuman activities.

Andrew said in an email, "Congratulations! DS told me you were allowed out from yesterday... If you are in Paris around the 16th, I’ll be across to pay homage to your new life ahead!"

The story has not ended here, as there are indecent photos of Andrew lying on a floor with a mysterious woman also circulating in the media.

Commenting on the situation, the English Broadcaster Piers Morgan called Andrew's interrogation a "long overdue" thing, which means that now all eyes are on King Charles and his next key move.

All eyes on King Charles as Andrew faces pressure to testify

Mr Piers wrote, "It's long overdue for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson to submit themselves to being properly interrogated under oath by the Epstein investigating authorities."

Princes William, Harry uncle finally closes painful chapter for family
Princes William, Harry uncle finally closes painful chapter for family
Andrew's illicit activities in Buckingham Palace exposed: Shocking details
Andrew's illicit activities in Buckingham Palace exposed: Shocking details
Meghan Markle extends support to Brooklyn Beckham: 'How hurtful it is'
Meghan Markle extends support to Brooklyn Beckham: 'How hurtful it is'
Royal Princess photo emerges in Epstein files weeks after Palace notice
Royal Princess photo emerges in Epstein files weeks after Palace notice
Sarah Ferguson spokesperson breaks silence as backlash intensifies
Sarah Ferguson spokesperson breaks silence as backlash intensifies
Kate Middleton to remove traces of Meghan Markle in UK with subtle move
Kate Middleton to remove traces of Meghan Markle in UK with subtle move
Duchess Sophie, Queen Camilla join forces to support King Charles big mission
Duchess Sophie, Queen Camilla join forces to support King Charles big mission
King Charles' legal team gets urgent plea as Andrew lands in new trouble
King Charles' legal team gets urgent plea as Andrew lands in new trouble