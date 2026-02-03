Princess Kate issues message on royal duties amid Andrew furore

Kate Middleton, who has remained an important asset to the royal family despite being held back by her cancer battle, is stepping up for the Firm in times of crisis.

Even though King Charles has removed his shamed brother from all associations to the royal family and the Buckingham Palace refuses to make a comment since Andrew is “no longer working member”, the actions of Queen Elizabeth’s “favourite son” still wreaks havoc.

The Princess of Wales is steering the attention away as Kensington Palace provided an update for an important visit in Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales received clear instructions about their royal duties in 2026, in which they are required to spotlight local talent and businesses.

Prince William’s wife is scheduled for a solo visit to Hiut Denim, a jeans manufacturer based in Cardigan.

Kate, who had made it an agenda to work on promoting the textile business, will be learning more about sustainability and craftsmanship.

The update from the Palace also seems to be a way to steer the public back to the important work if the senior royal members rather than the chaos the Epstein files have unleased on the moanrchy.

With Andrew being in the thick of controversy is once again driving all the headlines towards scandal rather than the crucial attention needed by the work the royals meant to highlight.