Prince Harry’s strong message for royals amid Andrew scandals revealed

Prince Harry unveiled the bitter truth behind the royal family’s troubles as they find themselves unable to detach from the bombshells ex-Prince Andrew continues to drop.

The US Department of Justice dropped fresh documents in the Epstein files which sent shockwaves through the royal family, three months after King Charles firmly ousted his disgraced brother and cut off all association to the royal family.

However, it seemed to be a decision made a little too late as Harry’s blistering prediction was proven right given the current circumstances. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their senior positions in the firm to start their independent life in the US. The couple had faced multiple issues especially Meghan, as her deteriorating mental led her to suicidal thoughts.

Harry had blasted the double standards of the royals in a statement he made in his memoir, Spare, citing the elevated security “threat level” similar to the late Queen. However, Harry and Meghan’s security was stripped off.

“Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security,” Harry wrote regarding the disgraced Andrew. “People may have a lot of grievances towards us, but sexual offences weren’t one of them.”

The comments resurfaced in light of the Epstein files as pressure is growing around Andrew to testify in front of the US DOJ.