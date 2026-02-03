Princess Kate shares surprise family news after making cool wool

Princess Kate shares surprise family news with a heart-melting glimpse into life at home on Tuesday.

While visiting textile makers in West Wales, Kate casually let slip that the Wales household has welcomed a new furry arrival.

During her stop at family-run Hiut Denim in Cardigan, the 44-year-old couldn’t resist stopping to fuss over Barney, an English cocker spaniel who clearly stole the show.

Dropping to the floor to greet him, Kate beamed and told the pup, “You are lovely!” before chatting to staff about her own dogs.

When asked about them, she happily shared, “We’ve got a little puppy, he’s only eight months and Orla’s five.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales live at Forest Lodge in Windsor and animals have long been part of the family dynamic.

Orla, their much-loved spaniel gifted by Kate’s brother James Middleton in 2020, has already made headlines herself after welcoming a litter of four puppies last year.

The occasion was even marked in a sweet birthday message for Prince William, signed off by Kate, the children, “the puppies,” and a paw-print emoji.