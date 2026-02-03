Meghan Markle receives heartbreaking news as robbers target LA home

Meghan Markle receives heartbereaking news as robbers target LA home

Robbers allegedly broke into Meghan Markle's co-star Gina Torres' Los Angeles home, stealing over $200k of jewelry and cash.

The shocking incident of burglary took place on Friday, January 30, when two male robbers targeted the Suits star's property.

The thieves deprived the actress of $225,000 jewelry and cash after breaking in through a window, according to reports that cite the Los Angeles Police Department.

At the time of robbery, Torres was not home, and a neighbour allegedly called police after witnessing the incident.

Torres, 56, is known for her roles in Meghan starrer Suits and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Although the series ended in 2019 and Torres left in 2016, she noted that she experienced being recognized for her role as Jessica Pearson much more often.

