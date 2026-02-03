 
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update on King Charles milestone

February 03, 2026

King Charles III's office has issued major update on the monarch's “Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision,” made in collaboration with his King’s Foundation charity.

The royal family's official Instagram account has announced that the film premieres this Friday on Prime Video.

The Palace wrote: "This new landmark documentary charts The King’s personal journey as an environmentalist throughout his lifetime."

The statement continued: "The documentary explores His Majesty’s Harmony philosophy, which encourages us to see ourselves as part of nature, not apart from nature. This is presented through the work of the @kingsfoundation, His Majesty’s nature and sustainability charity."

"Watch on Prime Video from 6th February."

On Wednesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the film’s glittering premiere at Windsor Castle – the first ever held at a royal residence. British acting royalty Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kate Winslet – who lends her voice to the film – were among the stars in attendance.

Winslet, who is also an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, introduced the film by thanking Charles for his “great vision and foresight in protecting our natural world.”

“You are about to see just how this theory has already been put into practice around the world, in so many inspirational ways, across a multitude of different cultures and sometimes for centuries,” she said.

