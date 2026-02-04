Andrew forced out of Windsor during late hours after new bombshells

King Charles’s brother had hoped to cling onto his 30-room Windsor mansion a little longer before he was booted out his downgraded residence in Norfolk, Marsh Farm.

The Sandringham property is still undergoing repairs so ex-Prince Andrew thought he could stay at the Windsor estate until then despite getting a firm deadline to vacate the Lodge. However, the latest tranche of Epstein files foiled his plans as new bombshells left the Palace in shock.

Reports claimed that the King was not aware of the level of details that the files hold and the Buckingham Palace is also learning of Andrew’s harrowing activities ‘same time as the public’. The monarch became increasingly concerned about the revelations.

There are calls for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in front of the US Department of Justice, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer also insisting on doing so. Before the scrutiny intensified, Andrew was kicked out in the dead of the night.

“He had planned to cling on at Royal Lodge a little longer but with the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go,” a friend told The Sun. “Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness.”

The friend affirmed that Andrew could have stayed at Windsor until Marsh Farm was ready but the “headlines were only getting worse” and his brazen attitude was not appreciated by the Royal Household.

He has moved in to Wood Farm Cottage in Norfolk temporarily and will make the move to Marsh Farm permanently in April.