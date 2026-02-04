King Charles office issues message on historic victory after major crisis

The Royal Household is scrambling to divert the attention of the public towards the more positive rather than the shocking bombshells about Andrew haunting the Firm.

King Charles, who had already made the decision to oust his disgraced brother and removing all honours and titles to his name, is “concerned” about the new revelations that have come to light in the Epstein files. Reports claim that the monarch was unaware of the extent of Andrew’s activities.

As plans were being made to kick out Andrew from the Royal Lodge for good, on Tuesday, the Palace released a special message to mark a milestone moment.

“Congratulations to Aamilah Aswat on your historic victory!” the message read after The British Horse Racing Authority shared an update on horse racing competition.

“A historic moment for jockey Aamilah Aswat today after she partnered Guchen to success for @kimbaileyracing and Friends of @ebonyhorseclubbrixton at Kempton Park, becoming the inaugural Riding A Dream Academy graduate to win a race,” The BHA shared.

Following this, the King’s team also shared a reminder that Charles’s documentary will be out on Friday. The film charts his “personal journey as an environmentalist throughout his lifetime: and explores his “Harmony philosophy, which encourages us to see ourselves as part of nature, not apart from nature”.

This could have been a deliberate move to keep the coverage away from Andrew, who was kicked out of Royal Lodge, in the middle of the night to avoid any cameras.