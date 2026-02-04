 
Princess Anne speaks out as royal family takes firm stance on Andrew

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson leave royals more upset as Epstein files shock the world

Geo News Digital Desk
February 04, 2026

Princess Anne penned a heartfelt letter after the royal family took strict action against Andrew following more shocking claims made in the Epstein files.

The Princess Royal, who is a patron of Royal Star & Garter Homes, marked the charity's major milestone with her personal message.

Extending greetings to the team, Anne acknowledged the efforts made by the charity helping veterans and their partners living with disability and dementia.

King Charles' sister wrote, "As patron of Royal Star & Garter, I look forward to meeting many more of you in the coming years and send you my best wishes for a wonderful celebration."

Upon receiving the letter, the charity's chair expressed delight over receiving support from Princess Anne.

It is important to note that the Princess Royal's new update emerged during hard times for the royal family, as they keep making it to the negative headlines due to new inappropriate photos and messages featuring Andrew.

It has been reported that the former Duke of York asked to move from Royal Lodge to Wood Farm Cottage in Norfolk.

The Sun claimed that in the "latest batch of Epstein files, it was made clear to him that it was time to go."

