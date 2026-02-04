Meghan Markle steps back from major position: 'Emotionally exhausting'

Meghan Markle has been dealing with emotional strain, resulting in stepping back from a key position.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to the TV screens with her big aim to make her cookery show a hit and become a shining name in every household.

At the beginning of 2025, the former working royal announced her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, to showcase her cooking skills and share kitchen tips and tricks.

After the first season, the other parts of her project did not mesmerise the audience. Now, it has been reported that With Love, Meghan will not return to TV screens with a new season.

Radar Online revealed, "There is no plan to bring it [With Love, Meghan] back as an ongoing series."

The source shared that it might be possible that fans will see "occasional holiday-themed content" but a full flush series is not on the cards.

Speaking of the impact the ranking left on Meghan, an insider said that the backlash and audience dislike took a toll on her mental health.

"...it became emotionally exhausting and extremely difficult for her to cope with, so she has decided to park it for now," the report stated.