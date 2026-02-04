Duchess Sophie stands tall with King Charles after Prince Edward statement

The Duchess of Edinburgh, stood firm on her stance to support the monarch and the monarchy, after Prince Edward made a bold statement about the onslaught of the Epstein files.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who had been in Dubai for the World Governments Summit was the first senior royal to comment on the ordeal after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared in the documents released by DOJ and with growing pressure to testify.

He said that it was “really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this”.

Prince Edward and Sophie both have remained loyal to the Crown and continue to perform their tasks dutifully. After Edward’s statement, Sophie also stepped out to support King Charles on Tuesday at St James’s Palace.

Sophie had joined the King and Queen Camilla, along with the Duke of Gloucester at the held a reception to recognise the work of employees of local and regional governments who serve communities throughout the United Kingdom.

Edward and Sophie have both worked tirelessly during the tough time that the royals have been going through ever since harrowing allegations against ex-Prince Andrew emerged. The royal family has been working hard on dissociating themselves from the horrifying accusations.

Sophie, who has been vocal about victims of war and victims of abuse, has been a saving grace for Charles’s monarchy. Edward’s comments have also reassured the public that they will side with the victims.