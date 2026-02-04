Prince Andrew left ‘frustrated’ as Beatrice, Eugenie lose royal perks

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are going through a tough time as they face the horrifying allegations made against their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and their mum Sarah Ferguson.

Reports have claimed that the sisters were no aware of the extend of their parents’ activities involving paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Royal expert Jennie Bond claims that the Beatrice and Eugenie would not be able to “unsee” the image of their father on all fours hovering over a young girl.

In one of the email exchanges, after Queen Elizabeth took away the security of Andrew’s two daughters, Andrew was considering a drastic action.

Epstein had received an email in 2011 where it mentioned Andrew considering “abdication” after money and protection was taken away from his daughters.

“A is sad and frustrated. Considering abdication but he’s like a zoo animal, no way esp now for him to thrive,” he wrote.

It also mentioned Sarah Ferguson, who was not happy about the person arriving at Royal Lodge.

Andrew and Fergie’s daughters were not considered as working royals which is why they were stripped of their security. The then-Prince Charles had reportedly pushed for the move in a bid to reduce the burden on the Crown.

It’s ironic that Andrew himself has lost all the perks that he once held as a royal member but his daughters are still part of the royal fold.