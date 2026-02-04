 
Geo News

King Charles issues statement on cancer: 'Care those who fight'

Bukingham Palace releases crucial update as King Charles' cancer battle continues

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

February 04, 2026

King Charles issues statement on cancer: Care those who fight
King Charles issues statement on cancer: 'Care those who fight' 

King Charles III, who has long been a steadfast advocate for cancer awareness, has issued a powerful message on World Cancer Day.

The British monarch, 77, emphasised the transformative power of early detection and personal resilience.

The King's statement shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes - the 'community of care' that surrounds every individual affected by cancer.

In his message on the day, he lauded the efforts of those, who offer hope and support in the face of adversity.

He urged people to ensure early detection and personal resilience to defeat teh disease.

The monarch's message, shared on the royal family's official Instagram account, highlights the efforts of volunteers working tirelessly to save and improve lives.

The statment read: "We recognise the extraordinary “community of care” that surrounds every person affected by cancer, and the specialists, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives."

It added: "Across the United Kingdom, members of The Royal Family are proud to support organisations advancing research, treatment and compassionate care. Swipe through to learn more about the charities they support."

Duchess Sophie stands tall with King Charles after Prince Edward statement
Duchess Sophie stands tall with King Charles after Prince Edward statement
Meghan Markle steps back from major position: 'Emotionally exhausting'
Meghan Markle steps back from major position: 'Emotionally exhausting'
Prince William, Harry's reunion on card after major move
Prince William, Harry's reunion on card after major move
Princess Anne speaks out as royal family takes firm stance on Andrew
Princess Anne speaks out as royal family takes firm stance on Andrew
Prince Harry's ‘unlawful' claims strengthened by new testimony in UK court
Prince Harry's ‘unlawful' claims strengthened by new testimony in UK court
King Charles office issues message on historic victory after major crisis
King Charles office issues message on historic victory after major crisis
Andrew forced out of Windsor during late hours after new bombshells
Andrew forced out of Windsor during late hours after new bombshells
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update on King Charles milestone
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update on King Charles milestone