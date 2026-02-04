King Charles issues statement on cancer: 'Care those who fight'

King Charles III, who has long been a steadfast advocate for cancer awareness, has issued a powerful message on World Cancer Day.

The British monarch, 77, emphasised the transformative power of early detection and personal resilience.

The King's statement shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes - the 'community of care' that surrounds every individual affected by cancer.

In his message on the day, he lauded the efforts of those, who offer hope and support in the face of adversity.

He urged people to ensure early detection and personal resilience to defeat teh disease.

The monarch's message, shared on the royal family's official Instagram account, highlights the efforts of volunteers working tirelessly to save and improve lives.

The statment read: "We recognise the extraordinary “community of care” that surrounds every person affected by cancer, and the specialists, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives."

It added: "Across the United Kingdom, members of The Royal Family are proud to support organisations advancing research, treatment and compassionate care. Swipe through to learn more about the charities they support."