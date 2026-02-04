Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief as Edoardo shares update

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice’s husband, shared an update on his next plan of action as his family faces a crucial time.

The property developer, who had been on a business trip to US, revealed that he was returning home just his father-in-law Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was kicked out of the Royal Lodge in the middle of the night.

Until last month, Beatrice had shown support for her father despite the shameful allegations against him. Andrew is now widely known for his close ties with the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and he horrifying allegations against him.

Beatrice was recently seen visiting her father with her eldest daughter, four-year-old Sienna, on the Windsor Grounds. Now with the new revelations, Beatrice and her sister Eugenie are reportedly left distraught.

Amid the ongoing troubles that Beatrice faces, Edoardo confirmed that he was returning to the UK as he wrapped his work engagements.

On Wednesday, he shared an update on Instagram, a photo from the airport terminal captioned “GOODBYE LA”.

This update also comes after Beatrice was seen the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where she was seen mingling with high-profile attendees. Even though Beatrice was seen smiling while posing next to Sonal Ambani, a sculptor at the event, she seemed stressed.

Beatrice reuniting with her family would feel much more at relief as Edoardo returns home around the same time.