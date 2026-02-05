King Charles invites spiritual leader in private ceremony amid crisis

King Charles hosted an important figure at Windsor Castle to mark a milestone moment following ascension.

The royal family has recently been faced with an onslaught of negative PR as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's disgrace overshadows the work of the senior members.

The King is understood to be frustrated about the continued headlines about his disgraced brother. However, he has remained focussed on his work and marked a special occasion instead.

The monarch on Wednesday welcomed the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, Rahim Al-Hussaini, who ascended as the Aga Khan V last year.

Charles stood next to the esteemed guest at the castle’s Grand Corridor, dressed in formal attire specifically selected for the event. The King wore his distinctive Windsor Coat dinner jacket while the Aga Khan was dressed in a sharp black suit with a bow tie.

The family of Rahim Al-Hussaini was also in attendance for the first ascension anniversary dinner held in honour of the new Aga Khan. Moreover, in a longstanding tradition, King Charles granted the him the title ‘His Highness’.

In the backdrop of the dinner, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper signed a Memorandum of Understanding that builds on more than four decades of partnership between the Ismaili Imamat and the UK.

According to official Aga Khan website, since 1973, institutions of the Ismaili Imamat have partnered with UK agencies on development projects in Africa, South and Central Asia, and the Middle East.