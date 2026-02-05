King Charles introduces strict rule for Andrew: Details inside

King Charles has decided that his 'disgraced' brother, Andrew, will not be given another chance to portray the royals in a negative light.

After the former Prince's questionable photo with a mystery woman and several emails with Epstein were released, it was reported that Beatrice and Eugenie's father was kicked out of the massive Royal Lodge.

He was moved to a home in Norfolk in a hurry on Tuesday evening, as his constant horse riding and public sightings, despite being in serious controversy, did not sit well with the monarch.

As per the Mirror, Andrew has left behind his belongings at the Royal Lodge, but he has not allowed to come on his own to pick up his staff.

The King introduced a strict rule, and as per it, the former Duke of York has to take an appointment for any kind of movement.

"It's the latest in a long line of indignities for him," the source said.

An insider added, "The King was not amused in the slightest that his brother was seen out riding in Windsor and driving around the estate, waving to passers by, while the Epstein scandal was reaching new depths over the last few days."

"Andrew has left quite a lot of belongings behind, so he will have to return and collect them, but may only do so by strict appointment," the report claimed.