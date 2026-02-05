Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor receives humiliating welcome in new home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was evicted in the middle of the night from the Royal Lodge following the shocking details in the new tranche of Epstein files, temporarily moved into Wood Farm Cottage as repairs are made to his permanent home in Sandringham.

Even though the King Charles’s brother is going through an embarrassing set of circumstances, he may not have anticipated a revolt instead of his welcome.

The royal staffers at Sandringham have told their bosses on the King’s Norfolk estate that they refuse to work for the disgraced ex-prince, who has horrifying allegations against him. In a report by The Sun, they claim that they can reject serving him if they feel uncomfortable.

A source noted that there is already a “long list” of staffers rejecting to work for him and he had only arrived on Monday.

“They’ve been told they don’t have to serve Andrew or work for him if they feel uncomfortable,” the insider said. “There is already quite a list saying no thanks. There is understandably a lot of disquiet as he is now a total pariah.”

They continued, “But there is also a worry that once he gets comfortable at Wood Farm while Marsh Farm is being finished, they will never get him out again.”