Sarah Ferguson receives sincere message as her whereabouts remain unknown

Sarah Ferguson received a meaningful suggestion after her absence from the public eye raised questions.

Fergie, due to her controversial ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been making it to the negative limelight.

From talking about her daughter Eugenie's private life to jokingly extending a marriage proposal, the former Duchess of York's inappropriate conversations with the paedophile sparked backlash.

It is important to note that Andrew's updates have been shared on the media regularly, like his urgent move from Royal Lodge to a new home near Norfolk on Tuesday evening.

But Sarah's whereabouts are still unknown.

Amid the growing queries, Fergie received a sincere message from a PR expert about what should be her next move.

Renae Smith told Express, "For Fergie, the guidance would be to separate her identity from his as much as possible, but quietly."

She added, "No declarations, no public statements, no attempt at explanations of her emails admiring Jeffrey, no press-led repositioning."

Renae believes that any form of return will be damaging for Sarah.

"I think it would be career suicide to try anything this year, and perhaps even next. It really depends on how all of this plays out - but for now, absolutely not. No way," the expert stated.