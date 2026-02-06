Sarah Ferguson takes vital decision after Beatrice, Eugenie heartbreak

Sarah Ferguson has taken significant action after her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were left heartbroken by the latest revelations from the Epstein Files.

Fergie and her ex-partner, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, returned to the headlines as their dirtier secrets and ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

The former Prince has reportedly been kicked out of the massive Royal Lodge and moved to Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

However, the whereabouts of Sarah were unknown.

Amid the questions about her absence from the public eye, a friend of the former Duchess revealed that she aims to "start again" and will not "hide away."

As per the Mirror, a pal shared, "Well, she won't be hiding away. It is not her style."

"It's true she needs some space now; this whole saga has dominated her life for the last five years, making it impossible for her to think about anything else."

Earlier, there were reports that Beatrice and Eugenie left "mortified" after their mother called Epstein "the brother I have always wished for," and jokingly expressed desire to "marry" him.

Fergie even discussed Eugenie's private life in an email to Epstein, which was "hurtful" for King Charles' niece.