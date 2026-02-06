Prince William, Princess Kate's rivalry reaches fever pitch as ultimate showdown looms

Theres' no doub at all that William and Kate are the perfect match in several ways and their values are incredibly well aligned, but all is not well on their side.

The future monarh and his wife Princess Catherine, who prepare for a weekend getaway to their forever home Forest Lodge, are set to be at loggerheads as whispers of a playful rivalry start to surface.

The royals are said to be engaging in a series of lighthearted competitions and banter, with sources hinting that the usually harmonious duo will be going head-to-head in a bid to outdo each other.

A rugby game suddenly turns them against each other as they appear to be the toughes and most geniune competitors for each other even in a friendly clash. However, nothing appears to affect their unshakeable bond.

Kate's rugby team of choice is England, of whom she is the patron, while her husband William is patron of the Welsh rugby team, and this weekend sees the two teams go head-to-head in the Six Nations.

The match takes place at 4:40 pm on Saturday, hinting that tensions will be running high at their new home as the Wales family desparate awaits the match.

The game is taking place at Twickenham, just a 34-minute drive from the royal home in Windsor, so there's a chance the family might attend the match – watch this space!

While the two royals are firm on the teams they support, they split loyalties when it comes to rugby have caused conflict in the past for their oldest son, Prince George.