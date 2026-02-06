Will King Charles' new message fall on deaf ears?

Will King Charles' new video message falls on deaf ears?

The British monarch is truly a champion for the environment, urging the world leaders to protect the planet for future generations.

In his newly released documentary, "Finding Harmony: A King's Vision," the 77-year-old emphasises that humans are part of nature, not separate from it.

The film showcases his decades-long commitment to environmental causes, urging people to work with nature, not against it.

Prime Video has teamed up with the monarch, The King’s Trust and Kate Winslet on voiceover duty to compile this almost one-and-a-half-hour film detailing the King’s environmental efforts.

He's been vocal about these issues since the 1970s, long before they became mainstream concerns.

There's absolutely no doubt that he's a passionate speaker on the environment. But it begs the question: who will listen to him?

His powerful words may fall on deaf ears as he empahsises the world to return to the ‘indigenous wisdoms’ that once saw all working in sympathy with the natural world.

Aprt form this, the daunting crises are calling for a drastic measures. We all need to express our passion for nature and philanthropic projects.