Royal family receives good news from US in major announcement

The royals, who moved to the US to start a glamorous new life few years ago, have announced to return to their home country in surprising update.

In theri shocking announcment, Princess Marie of Denmark rvelaed that she and her family will leave the US next year.

The European princess and her husband, Prince Joachim, who's brother King Frederik, currently live in Washington DC for the prince's job as a defence industry attaché at the Danish embassy.

The statement read: "I'm looking forward to getting back to my work and my patronages. And getting back to Denmark. And what happens after that, time will tell.

"We are really looking forward to it. It has been really exciting to be out of the country and be able to support Denmark abroad."

She also explained aboutther children's studies plans , saying that she wants her son, Count Henrik, to finish high school first, but hopes Countess Athena will complete her own schooling back in Denmark.

The family previously lived in Paris for three years, and moved to the US in the autumn of 2023.

In September 2022, the then-Queen Margrethe announced she would be stripping her youngest son Prince Joachim's children of their royal titles.

This meant that Nikolai, 26, Felix, 22, Henrik, 16, and Athena, 14, would no longer be known as "princes" and "princesses".

As of 1 January, 2023, the children are all styled as Count/Countess of Monpezat, and are not expected to carry out royal duties in the future.