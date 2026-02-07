Michael B. Jordan honors Chadwick Boseman with touching 'Black Panther' tribute

Michael B. Jordan found a heartfelt way to keep his late Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman close.

In the latest edition of BAFTA’s Playback video series, Jordan revealed a stuffed black panther that he keeps as a reminder of Boseman.

Holding the toy, Jordan said, “…as soon as I see this I think of my friend Chadwick Boseman. It will forever remind me of him, and the time we had a chance to finally, finally work together.”

Jordan famously played Erik Killmonger opposite Boseman’s T’Challa in Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster Black Panther.

Boseman died in August 2020 at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

In the days following his passing, Jordan shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, reflecting on their bond and calling Boseman his “big brother.”

He wrote, “I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. ‘Is this your king!? Yes. He is! Rest In Power Brother.’”

Jordan also recalled that one of their last conversations included Boseman telling him they were “forever linked”.

The BAFTA video arrived as Jordan celebrated a career milestone.

His latest film Sinners has made Oscars history becoming the most nominated film ever with 15 nods including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Jordan’s dual performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack.