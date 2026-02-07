Chris Hemsworth gets candid about 'money-driven' movie choices

Chris Hemsworth to feature with Mark Ruffalo in new film 'Crime 101'

Chis Hemsworth has opened about picking roles at early stage of acting for family’s financial security.

The 42-year-old explained how deeply he understood the fragility of things that didn’t matter when he was young.

After becoming a father himself, he realized how much it is to make your family feel secured both physically, emotionally and financially.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Thor actor stated, “My appetite for racing forward has really been reined in. I’ve become more aware of the fragility of things.”

Hemsworth emphasized on how the reality hit him and made him realize not everything is going to be the same forever.

“You start thinking, ‘My dad won’t be here forever.’ And my kids are now 11 and 13. Those nights where they’d fight over sleeping in our bed – suddenly they’re not happening anymore”, added The Extraction star.

The Australian actor, who came from a regular family having no showbiz background, elaborated, “I’d think, ‘I came from nothing. Who am I to turn down that kind of money?”

He confessed that some of the choices he made that were mostly money-driven, were not the purest creative decisions. But at least, it helped him pay for his parents’ house.

At present, Chris is widely known as Thor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, he is also praised for his performance in franchises like Ghostbusters, Mad Max, and Men in Black.

Work wise, the actor is all set to star with Mark Ruffalo in new thriller movie, Crime 101.