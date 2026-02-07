Taylor Swift's 'inspiring' Olympic message leaves fans unimpressed

Taylor Swift came under fire after recording an inspiring message for the athletes ahead of the Olympic Winter Games.

Just as the Milano Cortina 2026 kicked off on Friday, February 6 in Italy, a motivational video featuring the blockbuster Eras Tour superstar emerged across social media.

“Hi, it's Taylor,” the Opalite singer opened the 45-second clip with a simple introduction. "I just wanted to send a message to all the athletes that are competing in the Olympics."

"I just wanted to say thank you,”she expressed her gratitude. “Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you've sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion and everything that's gotten you to this point where you're so excellent at something.”

“It's just really inspiring and I am very grateful for everything you've done to get to this point in your life and grateful that you've brought us all along with you on this journey so we get to watch you do this,” the Cruel Summer chart-topper continued. “And I just hope that you have a wonderful Olympic Games.”

“Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey and I hope that this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life,” the 14-time Grammy winner added before saying, “Bye.”

While Swifties praised Taylor, 36, for the thoughtful gesture and sweet words, several netizens called her out for voicing support in sport while remaining silent on political unrest and other major global issues.

Others, meanwhile, criticised her for making the international multi-sport event about herself.

One social media user wrote, “She will speak out for a sport but not for peace within the country she resides.”

“So she does speak but only for certain topics… got it,” another dropped a sarcastic comment.

A third commented, “Cool but maybe use your platform to help support communities being attacked…? This from a die hard swiftie.”

“She’ll speak out about anything right now except for the evils of Trump lol,” a fourth added.

These are just a few of the comments among a slew of negative reactions from disappointed fans that followed Taylor's video message to athletes.