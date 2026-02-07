Alex Warren marks one year of global breakout hit 'Ordinary'

Alex Warren is celebrating the first anniversary of his global hit Ordinary by reflecting on the unforgettable moments that have followed its release.

On Saturday, February 7, the Youtuber-turned-hit singer officially marked one year since Ordinary was released on February 7, 2025.

The unabashedly romantic ballad quickly dominated streaming platforms, climbing to the top of chart after chart around the world.

While the past year has been filled with several highlights, the 25-year-old has talked about his very first “pinch-me” moment since the song’s release: performing Ordinary alongside Ed Sheeran at Sheeran’s Old Phone Pub Coachella pop-up in April.

Alex Warren ‘disappointed’ from debut Grammy performance: Watch

“It was so cool, because he did a different rendition of the song—but on top of it, I was so nervous, and I didn’t care, because it was Ed Sheeran,” he told Billboard. “Ed was one of the biggest reasons why I got into music, and to be able to have a moment with him…”

Warren added that the moment was especially emotional for his family. “My wife was crying while we were doing it, just realizing all these things in our lives are happening at once,” he recalled.

Other standout moments from the past year include Warren earning his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Ordinary on the June 7 chart, the song breaking Slim Whitman’s 70-year-old record on the U.K. Official Charts in June, and sharing the stage with Luke Combs to perform the track at Lollapalooza in July.

Led by the song’s success, the Carlsbad-born artist received a Best New Artist Grammy nomination and went on to win Best New Artist at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

He also made some famous friends along the way, collaborating with Jelly Roll on their duet Bloodline, which they also performed together at Stagecoach, sharing stage with Luke Combs and joining Zara Larsson for her Lush Life dance at Jingle Ball.

Life has been anything but ordinary for Warren since the song arrived, most recently marked by a live performance of the track at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where Warren made his debut on the prestigious stage.