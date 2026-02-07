Martha Stewart makes bold confession about ‘Heated Rivalry’

Martha Stewart counts herself out on Heated Rivalry fandom and she’s perfectly fine with that.

Despite the steamy hockey drama dominating social media since its November debut, the lifestyle icon confessed she gave it a shot and walked away unimpressed.

“I tried, I tried,” the 84-year-old said while chatting with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show. “It doesn’t turn me on. That’s not my stuff.”

However, Stewart did give insight into her stuff.

“MobLand’s my stuff,” she declared, calling the Guy Ritchie–helmed series the “best thing on TV in 2025.” She made sure to shout out its star-studded cast, too. “Pierce Brosnan? And Helen Mirren?” she emphasised, highlighting MobLand’s stars. “Oh and Tom Hardy, he’s my man!”

While Martha’s opting out, Heated Rivalry continues to rack up celebrity fans, including Pedro Pascal, Ayo Edebiri, And Haley Lu Richardson.

The Crave and HBO Max series, based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel, has already secured a second season–plus another book.

The show stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie as rival Hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, whose secret romance fuels the drama – and the NSFW buzz.

Hudson recently revealed that building chemistry took real effort.

“Connor and I had chemistry instantly,” he said, “but Shane and Ilya? That took work.”

Season two can’t come soon enough – whether Martha’s watching or not.