Austin Butler secures role in controversial cycling biopic

Austin Butler is lining up his next major transformation – and it’s a controversial one.

The Elvis star, 34, will be portraying disgraced cycling legend Lance Armstrong in a new biopic from Conclave director Edward Berger.

The project is being produced by Scott Stuber, with Oscar nominated writer Zach Baylin handling the screenplay.

Berger will also produce alongside Stuber and Nick Nesbit, while Baylin, Josh Glick, and Zac Frognowski serve as executive producers.

Stuber has secured Armstrong’s life rights for the film.

The package – stacked with Academy Award nominated talent – is currently being shopped to studios. While Stuber recently revived United Artists under Amazon MGM, this project sits outside that deal, as it predates the partnership.

Armstrong rose to global fame after winning the Tour de France an unprecedented seven consecutive time, becoming one of the most celebrated athletes of his era.

In 2012, the legacy collapsed when the US Anti-Doping Agency concluded he had used performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career. Armstrong was stripped of his titles and later admitted to doping in a 2013 interview after years of denial.

Beyond cycling, Armstrong remains closely linked to cancer advocacy. After surviving cancer, he founded the Livestrong Foundation, which has raised hundreds of millions for cancer research and patient support.

Butler’s packed slate includes Michael Mann’s Heat 2, Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice, and Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming American Psycho. Berger is currently filming A24’s The Riders with Brad Pitt.