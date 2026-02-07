Beatrice, Eugenie left devastated by Andrew-Fergie storm

The entire royal family is trying to cope with Andrew- Fergie scandals, with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie bearing the brunt of their parents' fallout.

The two royal sisters are having a tough time with the backlash, struggling to wrap their heads around the absolute shift in their family's lives. Beatrice is said to be suffering in silence as she is so stressed out and fearing of losing her parents.

There's no doubt at all that Andrew and Fergie's connection to Epstein has hit their daughters hard. They feel let down after knowing their mom's shocking exchange with teh convicted financier about them.

The younger royal is said to have been left 'humiliated" by her mother, after the recent Epstien files drop appeared to show Ferguson joking with the pedophile about the daughter's "shagging weekend" with her boyfriend.

Eugenie was just 19 years old at the time, as she is believed to have been celebrating her upcoming birthday with her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie have slowly been creating some distance from their parents for months, as they both refused to spend Christmas with either Andrew or Ferguson, and instead spent time with King Charles at Sandringham.

Undoubtedly, Beatrice and Eugenie are devastated, grappling with the painful reality of their parents' mistakes, and struggling to come iut the saga that's left them feeling lost and vulnerable.

They are keeping them busy in their charitable causes, but the scandal has undeniably taken a toll on their passion and focus.