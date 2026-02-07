William, Kate make joint statement ahead of Wales vs England rugby match

Williamm, Kate make joint statement ahead of Wales vs England rugby match

Princess Kate and Prince William have issued a new joint statement as they go head to head to watch the Men's Six Nations Championship.

The couple are set to have some competitiveness in their house as the Welsh rugby team will play against England Rugby.

This is because Princess Catherine is Patron of the Rugby Football Union, while Prince William is the Welsh Rugby Union's patron.

In their joint statement today, the Waleses wrote: “Wishing the best of luck to Wales and England Rugby as they go head-to-head at Twickenham today in the Men's Six Nations Championship."

The futhure monarch and his wife will watch the match at their Forest Lodge home.

While many couples tend to support the same team, this is not the case within the Wales household, which tends to lead to some competitiveness between the two royals.

This means that Catherine, 44, will be cheering on the England team, while William will be hoping the Welsh team secure a victory.