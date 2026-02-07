 
Geo News

Princess Anne and Sir Tim meet Italy's President at Olympic Power Summit

Princess Anne and Sir Tim charm crowds at San Siro

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 07, 2026

Princess Anne and Sir Tim meet Italy’s President at Olympic Power Summit
Princess Anne and Sir Tim meet Italy’s President at Olympic Power Summit

Princess Anne’s Olympic diary in Milan just keeps getting more impressive.

Alongside Sir Tim Laurence, she took part in a meeting with world leaders ahead of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

The gathering brought together the Heads of State and Government from participating nations, with Anne and Sir Tim rubbing shoulders with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, his daughter Laura, Italy’s First Lady and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The meeting capped off a packed Milan schedule that has seen Anne and Sir Tim enjoy the Olympic opening ceremony at San Siro, attend receptions celebrating British excellence, and connect with global leaders shaping the future of international sport.

Mariah Carey delivered a soaring performance of Nel Blu, Dipinto Di Blu giving the Italian classic a glossy global twist.

Anne and Sir Tim were in distinguished company throughout the evening, joined by Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Nora of Liechtenstein.

The Princess Royal’s Milan visit wasn’t limited to stadium seats and applause.

Ahead of the ceremony, she was at a reception hosted at the British Consulate General, celebrating UK excellence and innovation in Italy.

Donatella Versace shared the moment on Instagram, calling it a “huge honour” to meet the Princess Royal.

Andrew's ‘hasty' eviction: How King Charles, William dealt ex-prince
Andrew's ‘hasty' eviction: How King Charles, William dealt ex-prince
Kate Middleton places new rules for kids after Beckham family drama
Kate Middleton places new rules for kids after Beckham family drama
King Charles' latest decision about Andrew raises eyebrows
King Charles' latest decision about Andrew raises eyebrows
Prince William left in crucial dilemma as he receives urgent plea
Prince William left in crucial dilemma as he receives urgent plea
Queen Elizabeth reaction to Andrew-Epstein link: Royal aide reveals truth
Queen Elizabeth reaction to Andrew-Epstein link: Royal aide reveals truth
Princess Kate switches strategy as Prince William prepares to leave UK
Princess Kate switches strategy as Prince William prepares to leave UK
Palace releases strong statement after future Queen disappoints royals
Palace releases strong statement after future Queen disappoints royals
Princess Anne drops powerful video message as 2026 Winter Olympics kicks off
Princess Anne drops powerful video message as 2026 Winter Olympics kicks off