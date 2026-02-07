Princess Anne and Sir Tim meet Italy’s President at Olympic Power Summit

Princess Anne’s Olympic diary in Milan just keeps getting more impressive.

Alongside Sir Tim Laurence, she took part in a meeting with world leaders ahead of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

The gathering brought together the Heads of State and Government from participating nations, with Anne and Sir Tim rubbing shoulders with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, his daughter Laura, Italy’s First Lady and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The meeting capped off a packed Milan schedule that has seen Anne and Sir Tim enjoy the Olympic opening ceremony at San Siro, attend receptions celebrating British excellence, and connect with global leaders shaping the future of international sport.

Mariah Carey delivered a soaring performance of Nel Blu, Dipinto Di Blu giving the Italian classic a glossy global twist.

Anne and Sir Tim were in distinguished company throughout the evening, joined by Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Nora of Liechtenstein.

The Princess Royal’s Milan visit wasn’t limited to stadium seats and applause.

Ahead of the ceremony, she was at a reception hosted at the British Consulate General, celebrating UK excellence and innovation in Italy.

Donatella Versace shared the moment on Instagram, calling it a “huge honour” to meet the Princess Royal.