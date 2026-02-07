Duchess Sophie joins Kate Middleton in supporting UK armed forces

'Duchess of the Ice' cheers AFPST athletes in Méribel

The Duchess of Edinburgh joined Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team on Friday during the UK Winter Sports competition in Méribel.

Her visit, part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Inter-Service Snow Sports Championships (ISSSC), was a rare chance for athletes and royalty to connect away from the formalities of ceremony.

From the moment she stepped onto the snow, Sophie was all in listening to athletes’ stories, cheering on races, and celebrating achievements with genuine warmth.

The team posted on Instagram that her curiosity and encouragement made a huge impact, lifting spirits across the slopes.

Lunch on the mountain offered an informal pause amid a busy competition week, with HRH sharing conversation and laughter with the team.

“A simple moment, but one that perfectly captured what our snow family is all about connection, support, and the joy of being part of something bigger than ourselves,” they wrote.

The athletes expressed their gratitude for the Duchess’s presence, calling her “Duchess of the Ice” for the spark she brought to an already unforgettable week on the slopes.