Sarah Ferguson ‘banned’ from Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie’s lives

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reportedly been left distraught with “sleepless nights” following the shocking and vile allegations that have come up in the Epstein files.

While Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces the worse end of accusations and plenty of incriminating evident in connection to the activities he conducted with the disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson seems to have caused a bigger wound to her two daughters.

In several emails that appeared in the tranche of documents released by DOJ, Fergie seemingly pushed her underaged daughters to meet with the convicted financier, knowing that he was a known child sex offender.

Andrew and Fergie have been booted out of Royal Lodge earlier than expected following the arrogant public appearance of the shamed former Duke of York. While King Charles’s disgraced brother is now in Norfolk estate, Fergie has allegedly escaped country, knowing she is no longer welcome at Beatrice nor Eugenie’s place.

“When there’s a scandal, she runs away,” Royal biographer Andrew Lownie told DailyMail. “She’s done it repeatedly.”

A DailyMail source revealed that “neither Beatrice and Eugenie want her moving in with them because of the attendant unwelcome publicity it would bring”. It is possible that Fergie would be banned from her daughters’ lives, owing to her own actions.

Moreover, the source insisted that the King, who once favoured Fergie over his errant brother, would not bail her out of anything.

There are suggestions that Fergie might be in Caribbean island of Mustique, Switzerland or Thailand, but her whereabouts are not known.

According to some experts, the daughters “want to remain loyal” to their mother but that would mean they would risk the “toxicity” of her parents seeping into their family. Royal commentator Richard Palmer advises that it is wise for them to “separate themselves publicly from their parents”.

Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein’s emails about Beatrice, Eugenie

In the tranche of files released, Fergie at one point emailed about her then-20-year-old daughter Eugenie about her weekend when asked about coming to New York.

She told the financier, “just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a sha**ing weekend!!”.

A year later, after messaging to say that a friend will be in London, Epstein asked her, “Any chance of your daughters saying hello?”.