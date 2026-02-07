Duke of Edinburgh carries King Charles’ Scottish vision forward

The Duke of Edinburgh is bringing his royal eco‑ambition to Scotland, continuing the mission championed by his father, King Charles.

Following the release of Charles’ Finding Harmony documentary, which highlights his lifelong dedication to protecting the planet and promoting sustainable living, he is taking the baton.

The Duke packed three engagements into a visit that put community, creativity, and culture firmly centre stage.

Prince Edward’s day began with a stop at Moving On, a local charity, where he marked the occasion by planting a tree focused on long-term impact and community growth.

Later he turned to one of Inverclyde’s cultural cornerstones, the Beacon Arts Centre.

Thirteen years after officially opening the venue as its patron, the Duke returned to see how the centre has flourished.

Edward was greeted by the Beacon’s leadership team, including co-directors Lesley and Karen Davidson and chairman Alex Reedijk OBE.

He was then shown around the building and learned first hand how the venue hosts around 400 shows each year.

Festival President Isabel Lind OBE described the moment as a highlight in the festival’s 99th year, saying it was an honour to perform for the Duke.

Prince Edward also took time to speak with students from St Columba’s High School in Gourock and St Stephen’s High School in Port Glasgow, underlining the Beacon’s strong links with local education.

After that he attended a festival introduced by drama teacher Lynsey Mitchell.