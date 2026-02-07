Crown Prince and Princess break royal precedent with private prison visit

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette‑Marit made a private visit to see Marius Borg Høiby in prison in Oslo on Thursday evening which was a first in Norwegian royal history.

Never before has a member of the royal family set foot inside a prison for personal reasons, this shows the extraordinary pressure facing the Crown Prince’s family amid his son’s very public legal battle.

The visit follows days of tense proceedings in the Oslo court, where Marius has been on trial facing multiple serious charges.

His time in the spotlight has been emotionally charged and deeply personal.

During his testimony on Wednesday, Marius broke down in tears as the prosecutor probed into aspects of his private life and struggles with substance use.

According to local reports, he told the courtroom that being constantly followed by the press has been tormenting him since early childhood.

“I have been followed, harassed, and tormented by the press since I was three years old,” he said, describing the experience of facing trial under such scrutiny as “absolutely appalling.”

Norwegian media have respected court rules barring photos of Marius before, during and after hearings.