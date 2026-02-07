Victoria Hervey calls out Andrew's powerful circle in Epstein revelations

The Epstein files have claimed another comment from socialite Lady Victoria Hervey, who dated Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the late 1990s.

In an interview with LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, the 49-year-old addressed her inclusion in the newly released US Department of Justice documents and dropped a line, if you weren’t in the files, you were a “loser.”

“Epstein knew everybody who was very powerful,” Hervey explained.

“So, like if you were on the scene and you were powerful, if you’re not in those files, it would be an insult because it just means that you were a bit of a loser.”

Hervey also confirmed her own presence in the documents, joking that any journalist who reported on Epstein was included.

Andrew’s name appears 173 times, including in images showing him in compromising positions with women whose identities have been redacted.

These revelations have intensified calls for the former prince to testify in the US regarding his association with Epstein, though he continues to deny any wrongdoing.

The scandal also ties back to Andrew’s social circles. New documents show that Epstein received an invitation to Andrew’s intimate 50th birthday party in 2010, sent by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson on behalf of herself and their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

Although Epstein did not attend, the invite which promised “mysterious mischief” and requested his presence raises questions about the former duke’s links to the convicted financier.