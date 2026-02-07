Meghan’ Markle's collection has fans picking sides

Meghan Markle launched her Valentine collection last week and got a lot of praise.

The launch, shared via her Instagram features a mouthwatering line up of chocolate and preserves including the first ever standalone Strawberry Spread alongside the return of the ever-popular Raspberry Spread.

In a post, Meghan asked her followers, “Which one are you: Strawberry or Raspberry?” sparking a flurry of responses from fans deciding their flavour allegiance.

The collection is designed for gifting, sharing, or simply indulging in slow mornings at home with loved ones.

Few days ago her Instagram post also offered a peek behind the scenes, showing Prince Harry enjoying one of the chocolate bars while revealing a glimpse of his Ukrainian military patch collection in his office that fans quickly noticed.

Critics and fans alike have suggested Meghan could generate even more excitement by releasing seasonal, limited edition items with inventive flavours, turning each drop into a curated, must have collection.

Observers say overstocking the same items might dilute the buzz.