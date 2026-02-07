Princess Eugenie flees to Qatar after Andrew's royal exit

Princess Eugenie jets off to Qatar after Andrew's royal exit

Princess Eugenie left the UK for Qatar as the royal crisis deepens amid the Andrew-Fergie scandals and controversies.

The latest move suggests as the royal has seemingly fled to the Middle East to find solace, getting rid of the stressful situation.

She made a low-key appearance 3,000 miles from home, focusing on her cultural engagements. The royal graced the Art Basel 2026 event in Doha.

Harry's cousine attended the event in her capacity as director at Hauser and Wirth, the contemporary art gallery on Savile Row.

Her bold move may help her distance from the controversy, and her foreign trip might be part of her efforts to maintain a low profile.

Andrew and Fergie's daughters have mostly kept a low profile amid the news over the last few weeks that has exacerbated public scrutiny of the family, as their parents are increasingly connected to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie, Beatrice's younger sister, opted for a mostly high-street look, including an asymmetric top and a high-rise pleated midi skirt in a picture shared by royal fashion blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram.

Sarah and Andrew's daughter looked stunning in a top featured a white trim along the shoulder line down the sides, while her skirt was black for the most part, and featured two broken-up white stripes along the hem.

The appearance comes after his father was finally evicted from his home in Windsor, Royal Lodge on Tuesday, February 3.