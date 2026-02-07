Prince Harry’s home office tells a story

Prince Harry’s home office just offered a surprising moment with chocolate on the side.

In a fleeting clip shared on Meghan Markle’s Instagram Stories, eagle-eyed fans were treated to an intimate glimpse of the Duke of Sussex’s workspace as the Duchess promoted her As Ever Valentine’s Day chocolate collection.

While the sweets did their job, but mounted on the wall was a handwritten card reading “Love You Papa”, widely believed to be from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Beside it, almost easy to miss, hung a deeply personal photograph, a young Prince Harry clinging to his mother, Princess Diana.

The image of Diana in a white swimsuit, sunglasses resting on her head is one Harry famously included in his 2023 memoir Spare, where he reflected tenderly on the woman he once described as “the most recognisable and most beloved on the planet.”

Meghan stepped into the office delivering a box of chocolates, and Harry, barefoot at his desk with a laptop open, looked delighted.

White chocolate was approved by Meghan, who confirmed she’d stocked his favourite.

A quick exchange of “thank you” and “love you” followed, understated and warm.

At his feet, the family’s rescue beagle, Mia, lounged peacefully in her basket, completing the domestic scene.

The brief clip also revealed more than just Harry’s sweet tooth. It offered a rare look inside the couple’s £21.4 million Montecito home, where sentiment clearly matters as much as style.