Princess Anne’s Rome meetup with Prince Emanuele Filiberto

If the Winter Olympics weren’t already enough to fill her diary, Princess Anne simply added an international rugby fixture to the mix on Saturday because slowing down has never really been her thing.

The Princess Royal was spotted at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico today for the Guinness Six Nations 2026 clash between Italy and Scotland, turning the sporting arena into a very royal appointment.

Attending in her role as Patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, Anne was joined by her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, continuing a tradition she has upheld for decades.

Before kick-off, Anne met Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, head of the historic House of Savoy, marking a notable moment of royal diplomacy amid the roar of the crowd.

It was a reminder that even at a rugby match, Anne is very much on duty.

Her presence carried particular weight for Scottish fans. The Princess Royal has been a steadfast supporter of Scottish rugby for nearly 40 years, having served as patron since 1986.

Over the years, she has regularly attended major fixtures, backed grassroots development, and championed the sport well beyond the stands.

Fresh from official engagements linked to Italy’s upcoming Olympic spotlight, Anne’s appearance in Rome showed her reputation as the hardest-working royal.