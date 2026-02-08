Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla’s next State Visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be hosting important guests at Windsor for the first time 37 years at Windsor Castle for State Visit.

The monarch’s office confirmed on Saturday that the King will welcome Nigeria for a State Visit as it released a statement.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, 18th March to Thursday, 19th March 2026. The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle,” the statement read.



