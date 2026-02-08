Princess Anne receives big heartwarming gesture from crowd in Rome

Princess Anne was taken by surprise when she discovered that a massive gesture from the crowd at the Italy vs Scotland game had been directed towards her.

The Princess Royal, who is currently in Italy to attend the Winter Olympics, was at the annual Six Nations Championship match on Saturday. The championship is the premier international rugby union tournament featuring England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

While Anne has made several key appearances during the Olympics, a moment during the Saturday’s game quickly went viral, indicating the popularity of royal family’s most dedicated working member.

As the game paused for an injury break, the camera switched to show Princess Anne seated in the box. As soon as the royal appeared, thousands erupted with cheers and a standing ovation for her. However, it wasn’t until someone pointed it out to her when she realised that the love was directed towards her.

Ever the poise British royal, Anne was broke into a smile, a little wide-eyed, but appeared flattered by the gesture.

Anne had been present at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan earlier this week and later joint appearance with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, enthusiastically waved to Team GB from the stands at San Siro.