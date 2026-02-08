Sarah Ferguson forced to leave UK after King Charles denied further help

Sarah Ferguson's departure from the UK for a very important cause is in talks after the depth of her ties with Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

For the past couple of days, the former Duke and Duchess of York have been in the headlines for their shocking conversations and twisted relationship with the paedophile.

Andrew's standing with Epstein was clear from the beginning, but Fergie's shocking messages to the controversial figure really upset and hurt the royal fans, as well as her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

From jokingly expressing her desire for marriage with Epstein to discussing her daughter Eugenie's private life, Sarah raised eyebrows.

Now, a royal expert alerted the former Duchess that she might be asked to testify in the Epstein files case, which means she needed to leave the UK.

In conversation with the Daily Mail, Richard Fitzwilliams said, "She could be anywhere. Nobody knows where she is, but it's obvious day after day that we are getting pretty clear evidence that she and Andrew were hand in glove with Epstein."

He added, It's also possible she might be asked to testify in front of Congress. All of her emails point to a much closer relationship than we thought she had. With her greed knows no bounds."

These comments came after the above-mentioned outlet claimed that King Charles is no longer interested in doing any favours for Fergie.

An insider shared, "Any hopes that the King would bail her out with cash for a house and a pension have bitten the dust."