Prince William needs to speak up about Epstein: Here’s why

Prince William, the King-in-waiting, has reportedly been an key presence next to his father King Charles as they delivered an important order for the sake of the monarchy.

Buckingham Palace had released a statement in October 2025 in which King cut off all the royal connections to his disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, given his ties with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prince of Wales, who was last seen with his uncle during the funeral of the Duchess of Kent in September 2025, appeared notably uncomfortable and annoyed standing next to the former royal. Royal sources confirm that William is “clearly revolted” by the allegations against Andrew.

Even though courtiers and palace insiders insist the “actions speak louder than words” for the royals, royal experts warn that it might not be enough for the public any longer, given the magnitude of the crimes exposed in the Epstein files.

The US Department of Justice dropped three million pages in the latest tranche of Epstein files, and with the influx of information, the world is taking about it – making it impossible to sidestep the topic any longer. DailyMail columnist Jan Moir noted that the “silence of King Charles and Prince William that is so utterly deafening here”.

“Charles has never mentioned the scandal while William has dodged questions, only once mumbling something along the lines of it being ‘too deep’ for comment,” the commenter wrote, acknowledging William’s “disdain for his disgraced uncle” at the steps of Westminster Cathedral last September.

She insisted that William is “not privately supportive or even conflicted” in fact he was “probably the driving force behind his banishment”, but the “continued silence from the Palace looks like a complacency – or something even worse”.

Jan is also of the view that unless the Windsors say something publicly like Prince Edward did for the victims, it would seem like they “don’t care much”. They need to “condemn the decades of lies and the lack of apology or remorse from the rotten apple currently still festering deep within their royal barrel”.

William is next in line to the throne and with the rising anti-monarchy movements, it only serves him better to admit the wrong that was done to earn the trust of the public.

Otherwise, despite his best efforts, it would go down in history that he never stood up for the victims of the most horrific crimes committed, despite being an advocate of children's rights protection.