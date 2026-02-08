King Charles finally responds to public outcry with bold move

King Charles showcased to the world that the opinions and pleas made by the public hold place in his heart as he stood up against his 'disgraced' brother Andrew.

Since the new horrifying details in the Epstein files came out, the world is in shock. From renowned figures to royals, a number of people were exposed and among them were Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

The former Duke of York once again came under the radar after his extremely inappropriate photo with a mystery woman was released.

Not only that, he invited Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace and extended congratulations to the paedophile after he was released from jail and house arrest due to his wrongdoings.

Despite the shameful details coming out one after another, Andrew was seen enjoying horse rides at Royal Lodge, appearing unbothered, which made Britons furious.

To address the situation, the King made a significant decision to relocate him from the large royal residence to a small property in Norfolk.

As per The Times, a pal of Charles shared, "The King is acutely aware of the public feeling. He doesn’t need to be heckled to understand the mood of the nation."

"Accelerating him [Andrew] out of Royal Lodge last was another nod to show he gets it. A plan made is not the same as a plan enacted, and the King wanted that plan enacted asap," the source revealed.

King Charles strongly believes that it is high time to keep the former Duke of York away from any kind of public attention, as he respects the public's outcry.

On the other hand, the monarch is also "saving" the royal family from "greater" troubles by still being "privately funded on a private estate."

Because if Andrew tries to "support himself by independent means," he will bring another tension.