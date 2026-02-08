Prince William, Princess Kate face new Harry problem amid family nightmare

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been undergoing some major shifts in their lives, whether it’s their personal life or royal duties, in the past few years.

The royals have had to deal with exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and then the scandals and the controversies of Andrew followed that continues to rock the Palace. Even though in the current climate of the royal rift, the estrangement of King Charles’s two sons has taken a backseat, but it still lingers and causes pain to both William and Kate.

Royal editor Emily Andrews noted that the royal couple has faced “really tough times” especially after the cancer diagnosis of Kate. William was not only worried about taking care of his ill wife but he was also dealing with the heavy responsibility of his role during his father King Charles’s cancer treatment.

They have also suffered through “internet trolls, security breaches, a house move and above all the challenge of keeping everything stable for their three children” and now with the ongoing phone hacking case that Harry has been pursuing relentless is also quietly taking a toll on them.

The expert claimed that even though the relationship between the Waleses and the Sussexes is strained, “that’s not to say that Harry’s appearance back on these shores won’t weigh on William and Kate’s minds”.

She added, “anyone who has been through a family nightmare of betrayal and estrangement knows it is all-consuming”.

Harry had given a testimony at the Royal Courts of Justice in London in which he also mentioned how close they once were and how that has gone awry.

“HRH The Prince of Wales, my brother William,” he said. “Due to his position, the press have always been very interested in him.” He continued, “As brothers, we naturally discussed personal aspects of our lives as we trusted each other with the highly sensitive information we shared about our private, family and professional lives.”

Emily pointed out that this only served to emphasise the distance between the estranged brothers.